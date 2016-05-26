A Massive Swarm of Bees Chased a Woman’s Car for Days After Their Queen Got Stuck in the Trunk

Photo via Tom Moses‘ Facebook account

Nearly 20,000 bees latched onto the back of a car for two straight days in the UK after the hive’s queen got trapped in the trunk of a Mitsubishi Outlander, the Telegraph reports.

Carol Howarth, 65, had no idea she picked up the little hitchhiker while she was out running errands on Sunday until she returned to her car to find thousands of bees covering her rear windshield. While many of us would go all Wicker Man in this situation, a few brave souls—including park ranger Tom Moses—sprung into action.

Moses was just driving by when he saw the dark brown blob on Howarth’s car and decided call the professionals. “I was really worried that someone could get hurt by them or that someone might damage them in their bid to clear the car, so I stopped to help out,” he told the Telegraph.

It took Moses, a team of three beekeepers, and a few fearless members of the public to corral the bees into boxes and try to free the queen. Finally able to see out of her rear window again, Howarth returned home thinking the whole mess was behind her, but when she woke up the next morning, the bees had returned. She had to call the beekeeper squad once more and finally got rid of the buzzing army later that evening.

One beekeeper said the whole thing was “quite amusing,” but that’s easy for him to say, since he isn’t being hunted by a cloud of pissed-off bees.