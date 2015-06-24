A Family Bought a House Without Realising It Came with a Deranged Stalker

Image via Flickr user PhotoAtelier

A family in New Jersey is allegedly being scared shitless by a stalker who calls himself “the Watcher” and is obsessed with the family’s new home, ABC News reports. The Watcher has been after the family for the past year, ever since they purchased their new six-bedroom, $1.3 million home. Three days after buying the house, the family began receiving regular letters from the Watcher.

“Why are you here? I will find out,” one says. “My grandfather watched the house in the 1920s and my father watched in the 1960s. It is now my time.”

“Have they found what is in the walls yet?” another letter continues. “In time they will. I am pleased to know your names and the names now of the young blood you have brought to me.”

The family is filing a “what-the-fuck” lawsuit against the couple who sold them the house, claiming the previous owners knew about the stalker but were so desperate to escape his weird domain that they forgot to mention anything about the letters.

The family still hasn’t moved into the million-dollar house and doesn’t plan to. They also can’t sell the house because the Watcher is watching it, and now everybody in Westfield knows.

“All of the windows and doors in [the house] allow me to watch you and track you as you move through the house,” the Watcher writes in another letter. “…Will the young bloods play in the basement. Who has the rooms facing the street? I’ll know as soon as you move in. It will help me to know who is in which bedroom then I can plan better.”

Until their lawsuit is taken care of, the family will have the Watcher on their hands. In the meantime, they might as well blogabout it. Can you really be that scared of a guy who calls children “young bloods” and takes his pseudonym from Dr. Dre?

