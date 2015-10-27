A New York City Police Union Wants You to Boycott Quentin Tarantino Movies

Photo via Flickr user Gage Skidmore

Read: Pulp Fiction Was the Film That Made Me Realize I’m Not Cool

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino spoke out against police brutality on Saturday, referring to some cops as “murderers” during a rally in New York City.

Videos by VICE

As you might expect, he pissed a lot of powerful people off in the process.

Now the president of a key New York City Police union—the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association—is calling on city residents to boycott his movies, as the New York Daily News reports.

“I’m a human being with a conscience,” Tarantino was quoted as saying at the rally. “And if you believe there’s murder going on then you need to rise up and stand up against it. I’m here to say I’m on the side of the murdered.”

Lynch said in a statement that cops aren’t “living in one of [Tarantino’s] depraved big screen fantasies” and that the director is a “cop hater.”

It’s probably for the best that police officers are not, in fact, living in one of Tarantino’s movies, given how things turned out for that one cop in Reservoir Dogs and all. But the cult favorite chose a bit of an awkward moment to make his move: Last Tuesday, NYPD Officer Randolph Holder was killed as he responded to a firefight at a Harlem housing project; on Sunday, the gun linked with that killing was found in the Harlem River.

In fairness, Tarantino has admitted the timing of the rally was “unfortunate” and called Holder’s death a “tragedy.” But that didn’t stop NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton from unloading on him Monday.

“Basically, there are no words to describe the contempt I have for him,” Bratton said.