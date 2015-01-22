A Priest, A Rabbi And An Imam Discuss Humour

This post originally appeared on VICE Germany

We wanted to know what’s wrong with people that kill people because of caricatures. You know as well as we do that there’s a whole heap of complicated, interwoven attempts to explain this. But since there’s really no simple answer, we thought that exchanging world views and the cultures behind them, trying to recognise similarities instead of highlighting differences might be a start. Because clerics, no matter what religion, have always been without a doubt the masterminds of intellectual communication everywhere. We met up with three of them, to discuss humour.

Pastor Gregor Hohberg, rabbi Tovia Ben-Chorin and imam Kadir Sanci are the founders of the House of One – a Berlin project in which Christians, Jews and Muslims will soon be able to prey together. We had them tell a few jokes and discovered that one of them used to draw caricatures himself.