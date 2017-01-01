A Scientific Explanation for Why Everyone Hates New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is one of the year’s most hated holidays.

For a celebration that mostly involves drinking champagne and wearing sequins, lots of people have some really strong opinions about New Year’s Eve. Comedian John Oliver once compared the evening to the death of a pet: “You know it’s going to happen but somehow you’re never really prepared for how truly awful it is.”

It turns out there’s actually a scientific explanation for why so many people aren’t fans of the holiday, and understanding it can help us have a better time ringing in the new year. And a lot of it has to do with managing expectations.

Read more over on Motherboard.

