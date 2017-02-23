A Swedish Politician Thinks People Should Take Midday Fuck Breaks

Per-Erik Muskos, a Swedish politician in Övertorneå, proposed this week to allow council workers a one-hour paid break during the day to go home and have sex, according to Swedish paper the Local.

“It’s about having better relationships,” Muskos reportedly told the AFP. “There are studies that show sex is healthy.”

He’s not wrong there. Sex has been proven to lower blood pressure, improve sleep, prevent colds, and even cure hiccups. But Muskos seems to think the designated breaks could also be a major mental health benefit and improve the connection between couples, as well as those who are still single.

Of course, Muskos is just one councilor in Övertorneå—a 2,000-person town in northern Sweden—so it’s not like this is going to become national policy overnight. He was quick to point out that the plan isn’t exactly foolproof, either.

“You can’t guarantee that a worker doesn’t go out for a walk instead,” he said, but added that he “saw no reason” the motion couldn’t pass.

For Americans who work so hard that they get balsamic vinaigrette all over their keyboards eating salads at their desks, this seems like the ultimate luxury, but it wouldn’t be that out of the ordinary in Sweden, where workers already enjoy a pretty good quality of life. For starters, the Swedes work less than people in many countries, clocking just 1,612 hours on average in 2015, compared to America’s 1,790 hours. Workers also enjoy 480 days of paid paternal leave, which can be divided between two parents. And even with the multiple fika breaks Swedes take during a day for coffee or snacks, the country has toyed with the idea of a six-hour work day.

For a country that managed to set up a hotline for the entire nation, state-sponsored afternoon delight doesn’t seem too far-fetched.



Update: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Muskos wanted everyone to have sex during working hours. In fact, Muskos thinks council workers should have sex as part of their health benefits.