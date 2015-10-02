A Woman Claims She Blinded Herself with Drain Cleaner Because She Wanted to Be Disabled

Still via Barcroft TV

By her account, Jewel Shuping had always wanted to be blind. The 30-year-old from North Carolina spent years “blindsimming,” or pretending to be blind, by wearing dark glasses and using a cane. As a child, she’d stare into the sun, hoping to cause damage to her eyes; by the time she was 20, she’d taught herself braille.

So when Shuping found a psychologist who agreed to help her fulfill her goal, she jumped at the chance. In an interview with Barcroft TV, Shuping claims the psychologist administered numbing eyedrops before adding a couple of drops of drain cleaner to each eye, damaging them irreparably.

It took six months for her sight to fully deteriorate; eventually, one of her eyes had to be removed. Shuping has been blind ever since.

Shuping has body integrity identity disorder, a controversial condition in which able-bodied people believe they are meant to be disabled. Shuping believes “this is the way I was supposed to be born,” and has identified with the blind community since childhood. There is no cure for body integrity identity disorder, and the practice of helping a person intentionally disable herself is ethically contentious. For her part, Shuping says, “I went blind on purpose, but I don’t feel it was a choice.”

