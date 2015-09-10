A Woman Is on Trial for Using Blindfolds and a Fake Penis to Trick Her Best Friend into Sex

A woman testified she was blindfolded so that she could never see her “boyfriend,” who was actually her female friend. Photo via Flickr user Mirko Tobias Schäfer

A British woman accused of using blindfolds and a prosthetic penis to trick her friend into having sex with her is on trial for sexual assault.

Gayle Newland, 25, of Willaston, Cheshire, has pled not guilty to five counts of sexual assault.

The complainant, a (former) friend of Newland’s said she met a “guy” named Kye Fortune on Facebook in 2011 and they developed an online romance.

Fortune, who described himself as half-Filipino, half-Latino, claimed he’d been in a car crash, after which he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. According to the Independent, the pair began chatting on the phone, with Fortune telling the complainant, “We should get married, we should have kids, we’re going to do all sorts of things.”

The complainant reportedly noted to the police that she found his voice high-pitched.

The couple carried on communication by phone and online for around two years.

According to the complainant’s testimony, Fortune made her agree to wear a blindfold prior to their first in-person rendezvous at a Chester hotel in February 2013. That was because he was “anxious about the way he looked,” she said, due to his scars and muscle damage.

She obliged, and, upon entering the room, was greeted by a bed covered in rose petals and stuffed Hello Kitty plush toys. While Fortune was in the bathroom, she said she put on a sleeping mask and scarf.

Fortune then approached her “shaking” and they had sex, before he said he had to sign himself back into a Manchester hospital.

After a few more rounds of hotel sex, the complainant testified that Fortune visited her apartment.

“When I was having sex I grabbed for the back of his head and my hand got caught on something. It did not feel right,” the complainant told a police officer.

“I was sat on the bed, he was standing up. Something in my mind said ‘pull it (the blindfold) off, pull it off’…. Gayle was just standing there,” she said.

“Straight away she held her hand down over her face and said, ‘It’s not what you think.’”

The complainant, who doesn’t “go for women,” said she was sickened by the revelation that her boyfriend of two years—the man who had sent her an eternity ring—was actually her best female friend.

When asked by the prosecutor if she felt “a bit daft, looking back on it,” the complainant replied, “It’s partly my fault for being so needy, so stupid.”

Newland, who is also accused of wearing a swimsuit, bandages, and a wooly hat to disguise her identity, is arguing that she was engaging in consensual encounters with her friend, who she says is a closeted lesbian.



