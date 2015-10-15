A Woman Tried to Sue Her Own Nephew for Accidentally Breaking Her Wrist

A picture of Jenny Connell from Facebook

The American tradition of people filing ridiculous lawsuits has struck once again. On Tuesday, Jennifer Connell, a human resources manager from the Upper East Side of Manhattan tried to sue her own nephew, Sean Tarala, 12, for accidentally breaking her wrist when he enthusiastically jumped into her arms to greet her on his eighth birthday back in 2011.

In court, Connell complained that her injuries caused her inconvenience due to the crowded nature of Manhattan, saying that she found it “difficult to carry her hors d’oeuvre plate” at a party and struggled to climb the stairs up to her third storey flat.

Connell had the audacity to seek a whopping $127,000 (€111,000) in damages from the boy, which the jury unsurprisingly denied her in less than half an hour. Connell’s lawyer, William Beckert stated that the child “was not careful” and that he “should have known better”. The child’s lawyer, on the other hand, said that the boy was simply “trying to give his aunt a hug on his birthday.” Wesport News stated that Sean, whose mother died in 2014, looked “confused” throughout the trial.

It has been suggested that perhaps Connell was suing Sean for insurance purposes, although it sounds a lot like she may just be whiney and trying her luck at getting her hands on some inheritance money.