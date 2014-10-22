Abortion Rights in Ireland

Ireland is the only country in Europe where abortions are illegal – unless the pregnancy poses a risk to the mother’s life. A recent case involving a migrant who was pregnant as a result of rape and forced to have a C-section tested the limits of Ireland’s laws, and has angered the country’s pro-choice reformists, who are calling for the repeal of the country’s 8th Amendment.

VICE News travelled to Dublin, where thousands of people marched through the city centre, calling for real and realistic abortion access in Ireland.