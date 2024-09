Action Bronson, your friend and ours, just dropped his newest track, “Actin Crazy,” via Funkmaster Flex on Hot 97. The tune, which is produced by Noah “40” Shebib, just so happens to be from Mr. Wonderful, Action’s hotly anticipated debut album, due out sooner than you think. Stream it below, and luxuriate in the ridiculous/amazing “Actin Crazy” cover art above.