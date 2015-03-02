Get Interdimensional With Action Bronson’s New Video For “Actin’ Crazy”

By now, you should know that Action Bronson gets wild in his videos. You’re not going to just get some dude rapping in front of a car or a mansion; the big homie is gonna show you some sights. In the his new video for “Actin Crazy,” with a crazy beat produced by Noah “40” Shebib and the help of a green screen, we see Mr. Wonderful in multiple dimensions. Post-apocalyptic wasteland devoid of any culture or life aside from a basketball playing Godzilla ripoff? Check. In the tiniest rocket possible cruising through the far depths of space, and getting hit by some kind of hung of space garbage? Yep. Riding a mechanical shark with lasers for eyes through the ocean? Bingo. What a time to be alive.

Watch the video below, and watch out for Mr. Wonderful when it drops on March 24.