Action Bronson, Chance the Rapper, and Mark Ronson Team Up For “Baby Blue,” Streaming Now

Mr. Wonderful is back, and this time he’s lasso’ed in Chance the Rapper for a guest spot. Though he’s not specifically “Actin Crazy” on the new burner “Baby Blue,” Action Bronson opens the track with a Slick Rick style sing-song opening that later serves as a the hook. The singing vocal is strictly a ruse though; the true star of the show is Action’s verses which systematically and emphatically torch shit down. Sparse, simple production by Mark Ronson that focuses on a single piano chord that highlight the bearded one’s rhymes, so make sure and check it out below.

Mr. Wonderful is due on March 24 via Vice/Atlantic. You should probably preorder yours.