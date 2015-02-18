Afroman Was Filmed Punching A Woman On Stage Last Night

Post by Adam White.

Afroman – the guy behind the world’s most iconic puff-puff-pass anthem “Because I Got High” – has long-been a cult hero in the Rolling Stoned world. His theme-song gave burn-outs the perfect excuse for not doing anything. But not anymore.

While performing at a show in Mississippi last night, a female fan found her way on stage and started dancing next to Afroman when – suddenly and without warning – he turned around and socked her in the jaw. As you’ll see in the video above the woman went down hard, yet Afroman keeps on playing, oblivious to the fact he’s just knocked a woman out in a room full of people.

He has since been arrested (and released on bail). TMZ reports that Afroman’s rep says the rapper had no idea if the fan was a man or a woman – he was just reacting to someone being on stage. Which, if true, would mean he knew there was at least 50 percent chance it was a woman.

Afroman’s story follows an incident last week at a Ghostface Killah show when, after being told to “eat a dick”, the Wu-Tang member urged the crowd to beat down on a fan.

