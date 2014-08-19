Go Behind the Scenes of the Best Skateboard Movie of the Year

This Saturday we’re hosting a screening of All This Mayhem, a documentary charting the rise and fall of Australian skaters Ben and Tas Pappas. Compiling archive footage and present-day interviews with a load of the greats – Henry Sanchez, Lance Conklin, Dom Kekich, among others – Eddie Martin’s documentary covers everything from the brothers’ ascension to becoming the number one and two vert skaters in the world, through their feud with Tony Hawk and up to the drugs and jail time that defined the latter part of their careers.

The problem is, four days is a long time to wait if you’re as impatient as we are, so we thought we’d bring you this making-of featurette – Shredding Against the World – to keep your hunger quenched until Saturday.

And in case the whole searching for stuff on the internet thing is new to you, you can attend the Facebook-event here. The screening will be held in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday as part of the Summit South Film Festival.

This will be your only chance to see the film under open sky with a nice cold drink in your hand.

