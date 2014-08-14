My Parents Had a Weird Stripper Party

My Parents Had a Party, Long Island, NY

Last summer, my parents decided to throw a party to celebrate life. I wasn’t quite sure what my mum had planned other than an entertaining night with good food and company. As I entered my parents’ house that evening, I was greeted by a little person my mum had hired from an adult entertainment agency. He was dressed as a cop and demanded that each arriving and unsuspecting guest show his or her ID… or else.

Okay, a little weird, but nothing too extreme. As the party continued, two of the cocktail waitresses and one of the male servers started taking off their clothing, and suddenly they were naked and the lap dances and the tequila ice-luge/body-shot demonstrations began. At first, many of their guests were unsure of how to react to the nakedness around them. I, for one, was amused and a bit surprised to see adults whom I have known my entire life getting smothered in breasts and bathed in booze at my parents’ house.

As the night progressed, two additional strippers arrived to perform for the guests, and the little person quickly stripped down to join in the show. Slowly and surely, more and more guests began to loosen up and really experience the celebration of zany fun that my mum had planned from the start. The hours went by fast; everyone was merrily drunk, including the dog sitter. After a long night of hard partying, the talent was paid, the guests sent off with coffee and we all went to bed. The next morning may have been even more fun as we conducted the post-party critique, with mum wearing the little person’s uniform, which he had somehow forgoten to take home that night.

Amanda Dandeneau is a photographer based in Brooklyn. See more of her work (and more pictures of her parents) here.