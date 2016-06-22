American Hero Arrested for Having 80 Speakers in His Van

Nelson Hidalgo’s rig is pretty effin’ sweet. Photo via NYPD Twitter

If you have invested the serious time and money—€18,000 EUR—to install 80 speakers into your van, chances are you’re going to want to flaunt them in public at some point. That’s just what Nelson Hidalgo, 47-year-old American Hero, did at a Mets game at Citi Field in Queens last weekend. He pulled into the intersection of 127th Street and 35th Avenue just outside the stadium around 22:45, opened his back doors, and started crankin’ the fuckin’ tunes.

For this debt of service, he was not rewarded with a trophy for being Summer as Fuck as he should be. Instead, as AM New York reports, Hidalgo blasted his music so loudly that the Mets bullpen called 911.

Videos by VICE

Cops arrived to find that Hidalgo, Coors Light clutched tightly in his fist, had amassed a rather sizable crowd. Unfazed by his audience, the police arrested Hidalgo and charged him with second-degree criminal nuisance, general noise prohibition, disorderly conduct, and obstructing the driver’s view.

“I know it’s illegal, but it’s the weekend,” Hidalgo reportedly explained to the cops, according to the police report. This also doesn’t seem like the first moment Hidalgo had put his impressive collection of speakers to use for the greater good.

“How come I don’t get a ticket this time?” he asked, the report says. “I usually get a ticket or it gets thrown out, or I pay a little fee.”

The answer to his question seems rather obvious: No one fucks with the New York Metropolitans. Except, of course, for other baseball teams. (They lost that night’s game to the Atlanta Braves.)

Read: America’s Worst Beaches