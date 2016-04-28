An Apple Employee Was Found Dead in a Conference Room

A dead body was discovered on Wednesday morning in a conference room at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. According to the San Jose Mercury News, the deceased was a male employee of the tech giant who suffered a head wound.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Sergeant Andrea Urena said in a press conference that the death was an isolated incident, and that no suspect is being sought—an indication cops don’t believe there was foul play.

The initial emergency call came in around 08:35 local time on Wednesday, resulting in initial reports that security was escorting a wounded person around the Apple campus who may have had a gun. Members of the Santa Clara Fire Department showed up to assist with the wounded person, but law enforcement sent them on their away.

“This is currently a coroner’s case, and we don’t have further details at this time. It will be up to the coroner to determine the manner and cause of death,” Urena said at the press conference. “There’s nobody else at risk, and nobody else is involved.”

The sheriff confirmed the tech company’s campus remains open Wednesday, though employees have reportedly been told they can take the rest of the day off, and grief counseling has been made available.

Apple had yet to release a statement about the incident at the time of publication.