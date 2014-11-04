An Illustrated A to Z of Drugs – Part 4 By Tom Scotcher November 4, 2014, 2:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Last week: I to L Videos by VICE Check back next week for Q to T. Tagged:Comics!, Drugs, illustrated a to z of drugs, Munchies, nostrils, opium, pills, pilly willy, shelve a couple of pingers m8, Tom Scotcher, Weed Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE We Talked to This Dude About His ‘VICE’ Tattoo 04.08.17 By Billy Eff Questions That Remain After Trump’s Sudden Syria Missile Strike 04.07.17 By Harry Cheadle Everything We Know So Far About the Attack in Central Stockholm 04.07.17 By VICE Staff These Kids Dragged a Dead Gator to Their Dorm for Twitter Fame 04.07.17 By Drew Schwartz