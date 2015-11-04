An Ohio Magistrate Took a Newborn Baby Away Because Her Mother Drank Marijuana Tea While Pregnant

Photo of marijuana tea (not necessarily the tea Hollie Sanford drank) via Flickr user Janet McKnight

Today Ohioans vote on whether or not they’ll follow in the footsteps of Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Alaska (plus the District of Columbia), to become the fifth state to legalise the recreational use of marijuana. On top of those states, another 19 states have some form of legal exemption for medical marijuana on the books. It’s enough to make you believe that the stigma of cannabis is finally eroding – after all, if Jeb Bush can admit to doing a drug without generating much in the way of controversy, how prohibited can that drug really be?

Which is why the recent ruling by Ohio Juvenile Court Magistrate Eleanore Hilow to remove a newborn baby from the home of her mother because she used a non-psychoactive marijuana-based tea to help with pregnancy-related nausea and labor pains is such a head scratcher. Especially when you consider the decision was made contrary to advice from county social workers with knowledge of the case who’d visited the mother’s home.

Hollie Sanford delivered her baby girl on September 26 at a hospital in Cleveland. She and the infant tested positive for marijuana shortly afterward, because the mother had been drinking marijuana tea to alleviate the aches and nausea of pregnancy. She’d used the same tea while pregnant with her older son, who also tested positive for the byproduct after his birth. But this time, the drug test led to a visit from a county worker, which in turn led to Hilow’s controversial decision to take the healthy baby away.



