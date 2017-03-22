An Orgy Organiser Explains How to Throw the Best Sex Parties

This article originally appeared on VICE Australia.

How does one set the mood for an orgy? Well apparently you just need a couple of things: inflatable furniture, sex toys, plenty of lube, and a copy of Michelle Branch’s seminal hit “The Game of Love.” In our second episode of Off the Record, we speak with a professional orgy organiser about the ins and outs (pun not intended, and very much apologised for) of running up the best sex parties in Sydney.

At his monthly orgies – held in apartments, art galleries, hotels, and even churches across the city – partiers will go through between 50 and 60 condoms. Everyone from labourers, to doctors, and even celebrities are on the guest list – but not just anybody can get in the door. You need to send in a photo of yourself to score an invite because “it’s a physical party and we want people well presented, toned, and people you’d want to get off with.”

After years in the game, our orgy organiser has seen it all: 13-person daisy chains, liberal use of strap-ons, and even people who’ve married after an orgy. He says he can’t keep on organising orgies forever, but he’ll enjoy it while he can.