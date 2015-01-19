Anime Tongue Tattoos By Charlotte Rutherford January 19, 2015, 2:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Beach Riot swimsuit, American Apparel scrunchie, heels and visor stylist’s own; Roxy bikini, visor and scrunchie stylist’s own PHOTOGRAPHY: CHARLOTTE RUTHERFORD STYLING: HANNAH GRUNDEN Make-up and nails: Daisy Harris d’Andel using MAC Cosmetics Hair: Satomi Suzuki Model: Anna Videos by VICE Baby-G watch, American Apparel top and scrunchie, Sony headphones, skirt and choker model’s own American Apparel bodysuit, shorts and socks, Daisy London chain bracelet, Juju jellies; hair pins by Aura Sato, American Apparel bodysuit, Juju jellies, necklace stylist’s own American Apparel top, Sonal Bhaskaran ring, diamante choker model’s own American Apparel top, diamante choker model’s own; American Apparel top, Annie Haak silver bangle, hair clips stylist’s own American Apparel bodysuit, shorts and socks, Daisy London chain bracelets, Juju jellies; Hair pins by Aura Sato, American Apparel bodysuit, Bloody Mary Metal bling ring, Juju jellies, necklace stylist’s own Bra by Jade Clark, panties stylist’s own, American Apparel skirt, sandals by Juju Manolo Blahnik shoes, dress stylist’s own Tagged:American Apparel, Anime, Anna Ryon, Annie Haak, Aura Sato, Baby G, Beach Riot, Charlotte Rutherford, Daisy Harris d'Andel, Daisy London, Fashion, Hannah Grunden, juju, roxy, Satomi Suzuki, Sonal Bhaskaran, tongue tattoos, Vice Blog Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE The VICE Guide to Los Angeles 01.21.16 By VICE Travel Staff The Enduring Sexual Appeal of the Scrunchy White Sock 01.11.16 By Georgia Hardstark Inside Mong La, the Myanmar Town Where You Can Buy Drugs, Sex, and Endangered Animals 12.14.15 By Paul Vrieze I Spent 18 Hours in Canada’s Strangest Mall 11.13.15 By Lonnie Nadler