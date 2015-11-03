Anonymous Says It Just Outed a Bunch of Members of the Ku Klux Klan

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Watch: The KKK and American Veterans

In the latest move in a ongoing feud between two of America’s most famous masked groups, the online hacktivist collective Anonymous announced plans to reveal the identities of 1,000 members of the Ku Klux Klan last week. And as the International Business Times reports, they seem to be following through on that pledge.

Beginning on Sunday, the nebulous online collective began publishing dozens of email addresses and phone numbers on the text-sharing site Pastebin that it says are tied to the KKK. The information hasn’t been independently verified, but the group apparently plans to release even more data around November 5—the same day it will stage its annual “Million Mask March,” a global protest that coincides with the anniversary of Guy Fawkes Day.

So far, Anonymous has released 23 email addresses and 57 phone numbers as part of the group’s “Operation KKK,” along with the message, “There is no place for racism now we’re more connected, the time to cooperate and better the world is now.” A separate Pastebin post claimed to share the names of five mayors of southern states and four state senators, but the official Operation KKK Twitter account seemed to disavow that dump before deleting the tweet in question, casting the veracity of the post into even more doubt. (Some of the named politicians, including Lexington, Kentucky, mayor Jim Gray, have already denied any involvement with the KKK.)

According to the IBT, Anonymous has sparred with the KKK for about a year, ever since a local KKK chapter threatened to use “lethal force” against activists in Ferguson, Missouri, following Michael Brown’s death in August 2014. Around that time, hackers took control of the chapter’s Twitter account, publishing what it claimed where the identities of several of its members. Now the group says it’s wrested control of a private Twitter account associated with the KKK that holds a trove of information on Klan membership.