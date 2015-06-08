Apple Announces Apple Music Streaming Service

Today marked the start of Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer’s Conference in San Francisco, where we were promised news about Apple and Beats’ highly anticipated streaming music partnership. During the conference’s opening presentation, which Apple users can stream here, CEO Tim Cook ceded the floor to Beats Electronics co-founder Jimmy Iovine to give details about Apple Music.

You’ll be able to stream the entirety of the iTunes library, with special emphasis placed on human-curated playlists and records recommended for the listener by in-house experts. It’s a big move from the algorithm-based music recommendation processes the existing streaming juggernauts currently offer. They’ve also announced Beats1, a 24-hour worldwide radio station broadcast from New York, Los Angeles and London. Zane Lowe, who recently left the BBC’s Radio 1, will be the first host. In addition, Apple Music’s new Connect service will offer artists a direct line to fans to present new music, photos, lyrics and more.

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor gave a short address during a video on the history of music, and Drake gave a motivational speech about Apple Music and Connect simplifying the way artists get their music into the fans’ hands, hinting that his impending Views from the 6 might be released there. The unveiling ended with a video presentation soundtracked by a soulful new-but-unnamed Pharrell song and a live performance of the Weeknd’s new Max Martin produced single “Can’t Feel My Face,” which you can download at the iTunes Store at midnight.

Apple Music officially launches June 30th. It’ll be $9.99 a month, and the first three months are free. Families can share an account over up to six members for just $14.99 a month. Check out Apple Music’s official launch trailer with music from the Weeknd below and the Beats1 trailer with Zane Lowe previewing new music from Pharrell.

