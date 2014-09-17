Arcade Fire ‘Funeral’ 10th Anniversary Retrospectives and Thinkpieces, Ranked

Two short weeks ago, a Google search for “funeral turns ten” turned up zero results. Now it turns up many (okay: more than a hundred). It’s true — an album anniversary (albummiversary), maybe the biggest one this internet has known, has swept the music blogosphere and left a smoldering pile of wreckage in its Montréal-accented wake. Here, I survey the damage and rank the internet’s attempts to parse Arcade Fire’s Funeral turning ten, from best to worst.

MySpace: Grieving and the Beauty of Arcade Fire’s Funeral

Stereogum: Funeral Turns Ten

CLASH: Spotlight Special: Ten Years of Arcade Fire’s Funeral

Wondering Sound: The Neighborhood Wakes: A Graphic Novel Inspired by Arcade Fire’s Funeral

Pitchfork: Arcade Fire’s Funeral and the Legacy of the “WHOA-OA”

Billboard: Funeral Turns 10: The Untold Story of Arcade Fire’s Album Art & Brooklyn Mural

Consequence of Sound: Children, Wake Up: Arcade Fire’s Funeral at 10

Billboard (Again): Arcade Fire’s Funeral Turns 10: Classic Track-by-Track Album Review

Music Times: Arcade Fire’s Funeral: 10 Songs Ranked for Its 10th Anniversary

The Telegraph: Arcade Fire: Why They Are Still the Best

Gigwise: Arcade Fire’s Funeral Turns 10 – All of The Tracks Ranked

Harvard Political Review: 10 Years of Funeral

MusicVita: 10 Year Anniversary: Arcade Fire—Funeral

Pigeons and Planes: The Story of a Sad Boy: Looking Back at Arcade Fire’s Funeral 10 Years After Its Release

Esquire: How Arcade Fire Gave Us the Defining Haircut of the Decade

Riverfront Times: Celebrating an Album’s Anniversary Is Pointless

The New York Times: Krugman: The Macroeconomics of Digging Tunnels

Elite Daily: This One Imagine Dragons Soundalike Band’s Debut Album Is Literally Everything

Ottawa Herald: How Funeral Secretly Invented the Handclap

Thought Catalog: My Parents Played Funeral For Me When I Was an Infant and Now I’m a Really Precocious 10-Year-Old Who Eats A Lot of Nutella

Vox Dot Com: Those French Lyrics in “Haiti,” Explained by Google Translate

Vulture: An Oral History of the Accordion Thingy at the Beginning of “Neighborhood #2 (Laika)”

Salon: ‘We Can Live Our Misbehavior’: On Arcade Fire’s Funeral, #CancelColbert, and the Rise of the Post Millennial Snackwave Milieu

VICE: Arcade Fire’s Funeral Turned Ten, So We Drilled a Hole in It and Fucked It

