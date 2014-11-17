Are These People Cumming or Drumming?

It goes by many names. The O Face. Climax Mouth. Vinegar Strokes. It’s that short moment in the seconds before orgasm is achieved where physical ecstasy travels from the tingliest depths of your privates, upwards through your body, and manifests itself to the world via your sweaty, contorted face. The Ancient Egyptians believed that it was during these fleeting moments that you could peer into a person’s very soul. It also bears a striking resemblance to the face people make when they are in the middle of a really ripping drum solo. One website shows you the close-up faces of various people and asks you to guess whether those people are mid-orgasm or mid-drumming.

Appropriately titled CummingOrDrumming.com, the site gives you ten photos of faces and it’s on you to guess whether each belongs to a cummer or a drummer. Forewarning: It’s surprisingly hard (LOL “hard”). Another forewarning: There are also a lot of shots of graphic sex scenes which, for some reason, rely heavily on the 1970s pornographic variety. So get ready to see lush thickets of pubic hair. You can also play a Safe For Work version, but you’re still looking at giant pictures of slightly blurred out penetration. Or drumming. YOU DECIDE.

Trickier than you thought, right? Click here to take the quiz. It’s very… [prepare yourself for the greatest orgasm/drum-themed double entendre of all time]… sticky.