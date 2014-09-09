Ariel Pink Has The Sleaziest Song Titles Of The Year

Clearly exasperated at R Kelly inexplicably becoming the alt world’s most beloved creep in recent times (despite glaring evidence that he’s a little more sinister than just unnerving), Ariel Pink has gone all out in making his new LP the “Sleaziest Of The Year”.

Just take a look at the song titles on offer: “Black Ballerina” sounds like a Kanye off-cut, “Nude Beach A Go-Go” gives off a Gwar-do-Ibiza vibe and the less we say about “Sexual Athletics”, “Put Your Number In My Phone” and “Not Enough Violence” the better.

This isn’t the first time Pink has come across rather “dubious” either. Just earlier this summer saw the musician bemoan getting “maced by a feminist” after he told her to “Shut your mouth, little girl, respect your elders”, like that’s the most normal thing in the world to say to another human being. It’s what The Quietus accurately labelled as “beta-male misogyny”, and one which will largely be overlooked while the online world continues to focus its hate on the much more comfortable target of Robin Thicke.

The album itself, pom pom, is out on 18 November via 4AD. Take a look at its tracklisting in all its head-shakingness below:

1 Plastic Raincoats in the Pig Parade

2 White Freckles

3 Four Shadows

4 Not Enough Violence

5 Put Your Number in My Phone

6 One Summer Night

7 Nude Beach A G-Go

8 Dinosaur Carebears

9 Lipstick

10 Goth Bomb

11 Negativ Ed

12 Sexual Athletics

13 Jell-o

14 Black Ballerina

15 Picture Me Gone

16 Exile On Frog Street

17 Dayzed Inn Daydreams

