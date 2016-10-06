Arnold’s Female Bodybuilders

This article originally appeared on VICE Spain

On the 24th and 25th of September, Barcelona played host to the Arnold Sports Festival – a multi-sport event that is sponsored by Arnold Schwarzenegger and takes place in quite a few different cities every year. It goes without saying that the event’s main attraction is a bodybuilding competition.

Photographer Francisco Poyato Pastor visited this year’s event and took some photos of the female bodybuilders. Scroll down for more images.