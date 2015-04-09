Break Everything and Listen to A$AP Rocky’s New Song “M’$”

Early this morning, A$AP Rocky released “M’$” on his Soundcloud. The song may sound familiar, since Rocky put it at the end of his video for “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodeye” and teased it at his RBMA lecture on Wednesday, but now the A$AP Mob frontman has finally released what he insists is “not a single.” Not that it matters anyway, since the shit bangs and/or slaps—I’m still not sure how that works.

The song was produced by Honorable C.N.O.T.E and frequent Kanye collaborator Mike Dean and features Rocky rapping about his past days, the struggles involved with drug dealing, and about how his come-up was necessary for escaping the trap of easy and fast money. Now, Rocky just chills while getting shaded and faded while trying to impress those around him. But at his level, it’s difficult to really “wow” people with commas or diamonds, which is why he needs to resort to talking about M’s. But what are we really talking about when talking about M’s?

Since Rocky has been growing as an artist, it’s not a stretch to assume that he’s also growing as a person. Maybe he’s added new periodicals to his daily reading material, expanding his world view in the process. Is A$AP Rocky on his way to donning a backpack and becoming a rapper who spits exclusively about socially conscious issues? If the letter M stands for any of the below, we think so:

Middle Class

Militarization of Police

Muslim Plight in America

Men’s Rights

Minnetonka

Masochism in Modern Man

Millions

Oh wait, yeah, I think it’s Millions. That makes the most sense.