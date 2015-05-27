Australian Families Live in Fear of a Humongous Kangaroo Haunting Their Suburban Streets

A huge and menacing kangaroo is sauntering around Brisbane right now, terrifying residents and flexing his freaky kangaroo muscles. The 6’6″ (198 centimetres) ‘roo, inexplicably nicknamed “Dave,” has spent the past week glowering at families in Brisbane’s quiet North Lakes neighbourhood and eyeing dogs like he’s sizing them up for a tasty meal. Like all great villains, Dave has a distinguishing facial deformity—a split left ear—to showcase the fact that he’s been through some serious scrapes in the past and lived to tell the tale. Wild kangaroos are nothing new in Brisbane, but the size and “come at me bro” attitude of Dave is keeping North Lakes residents on their toes.

“He’s got massive, massive muscles, big pecs, and everything,” one woman told CNN. “I don’t really want to take him on.”



Videos by VICE

“It’s a big one,” another resident agreed.

Want Some In-Depth Stories About Animals?

1. Watch Our Documentary About the Exotic Animal Trade

2. The Mexican Town That Bashes Piñatas Full of Live Animals

3. The Guy Trolling Instagram with Hundreds of Photos of Animal Corpses

4. The Complex, Tragic Psychology Behind Animal Hoarding

Follow River on Twitter.