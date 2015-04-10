Stream Autobahn’s Stark and Darkly Romantic Single “Beautiful Place to Die”

Autobahn have nailed the atmosphere and the slither-y darkness that permeated Joy Division or Tubeway Army releases, showing all of these half-assed post-punks exactly what for. Their first two EPs were stellar previews and with no LP in sight, these boys are kings of the tease; check out the new single “Beautiful Place to Die” streaming here for the first time. Frontman Craig Johnson comments on the origin of the track thusly:

“There was snow on the ground, sun shining and I thought to myself, ‘if I were to crash and die here, at least it would be a really beautiful place to die.’”

Videos by VICE

Dark. The new single may or may not appear on the band’s future debut LP on Tough Love, expected soon but clearly not soon enough.