Automation Is Coming for Our Porn Stars

Meet the female porn star of the future. She’s blonde, beautiful, and busty with just one catch: There’s a good chance she’s not human.

Experts predict interactive and virtual porn—along with super-realistic computer generated “actors”—will become the next big thing in the world of adult entertainment. But as the technology becomes cheaper, more user-friendly, and socially acceptable, it’s poised to become (literal) stiff competition for the adult movie industry and the people who work in it, according to futurists, innovators, and porn executives.

In yet another example of automation making traditional jobs obsolete, there will soon be fewer film porn actors, directors, and even gaffers, several experts told Motherboard.

“A human won’t be able to compete in this world. A studio will be able to hire a porn actor for a thousand dollars or just rent the software and create one for less,” said Ian Pearson, a senior futurologist at the communication agency Futurizon, a former British Telecommunications engineer, and a chartered fellow of the British Computer Society.

