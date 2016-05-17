Crying, Chlamydia, and Cousins: New Zealanders Talk About Awkward Post Hookup Run-Ins

Photo by Matt Seppings via.

Millennials get called the hook-up generation. I guess that’s true: we have the tools and the technology to arrange short-term mating, and no previous generation had that. Yet we’re having less sex than them, which might have more to do with the fact we’re settling with just one person happens less and less.

This may be a reason that running into someone after the two of you have shared a brief night of passion is practically inevitable. We live in a very small world, and destiny plus geography equals difficult encounters. That is, difficult encounters that seem funny to others.

To get a few such stories, we reached out to some friends and colleagues around New Zealand.

CHARLOTTE, 21, Retail Assistant

Hi Charlotte, any awkward post-sex run-ins?

So I went home with this guy one night, and the next day had a date at a cafe with another guy. Turned out the guy from the night before was our waiter.

No. How did you handle it?

Oh I didn’t say anything and he didn’t say anything. It was this mutual decision to ignore it.

Was it obvious you were on a date?

Oh yeah. Like the guy I was on date with, you know, paid and stuff. It was a Tinder date so it had all those awkward date dramas.

That’s amazing. Did you ever see either guy again?

I did end up going on a date with the second guy again, but that was pretty much it. The one-night stand guy actually messaged me after like “that was so awkward” and we became pretty good friends. We laugh about it now.

KATE,* 21, Marketing Executive

Hi Kate,so you had an awkward run-in with a one night stand?

Well I’d just come out of this really messy break-up, and this guy was actually the second person I’d ever slept with. It was at Northern Bass [festival], so over New Year’s. I saw him out a few weeks later and went back with him and his friends to his house. Nothing happened, we both just weren’t feeling it and I just went home the next morning.

That sounds sweet?

Yeah, it was. Then that night I got added to the group chat he had with his boys and I scrolled up and he was ripping me out on the group chat.

So they added you by accident?

I think it was banter, but some guy took it too far and actually did add me. It was quite shitty. There are screenshots. He screenshotted me following him on Instagram and sent it to the boys being like: “It never fucking ends.”

That’s really messed up.

Yeah he actually Facebooked me personally and apologised saying I was a really nice girl. Such a dick.

JASMINE,* 21, Design student

Hi Jasmine, talk to me about running into a guy you slept with once and never heard from again.

Okay, so this happened with a guy I knew from my hometown but never spoke to who I thought was super cute and then we both moved to Wellington. This one night I ran into him at a liquor store and then at the club. We eventually went home together. We had a great night full of lust. He actually found a condom in my bed from the previous night—yikes. I found out later he gave me chlamydia.

When did you run into him again?

I saw him a month later when he skated past me. I freaked out. He shakka-ed me and skated on.

No words, just a shakka?

Pretty much.

Does he know he gave you chlamydia?

Nah, I never had the guts to tell him. But that was real cute, huh.

CODEE, 25, Advertising creative

Hi Codee, tell me what happened.

Okay. See, in gay culture you run into people you’ve slept with all the time. It’s not that awkward because everyone’s hooking up with everyone. So it’s just kind of weird. I did get with a guy once and when we woke up I reached over to cuddle him, but he was just crying—like sobbing.

Wait so you woke up and he was just lying there crying?

Yes! I tried to comfort him but he was like pushing me away. And he didn’t say anything for like ten or 15 minutes. It was the most awkward experience of my entire life. Eventually he kind of shouted, “I’m engaged!”

Oh shit, what happened next?

I offered to call him a taxi and he was like “No, I live on the North Shore and don’t have any money.” So he called his fiancé to come pick him up. His fiancé came to the fucking door and like opened the door and was like, “Get in the fucking car.” And they drove off.

I’m actually crying right now.

He was crying so much. I’m talking full on Kim Kardashian crying face, I didn’t know what the fuck to do. He’s since moved to Melbourne and broken up with his fiancé. He blocked me on Facebook.

You’re a homewrecker!

I know. I actually wrecked a home.

JAMES*, 21, Marketing Intern

What’s been your most awkward post sexual-encounter story?

One time I was at a party drunk as fuck and went up this hill with a girl and then we were chatting and laughing etc and I poked her. All was well and we came back down the hill and were chatting about who we knew at the party. I was like “Oh I know Levi” and then she’s like “Omg same he’s my cousin” and then I said (just not thinking about it) “Yeah he’s my cousin as well!”. Then she looked at me and realised and then I realised.

Omg wait so Levi was both a cousin to both of you?

Yeah! She was just on the other side of the family. Pretty sure she’s been at a reunion ages ago as well. Did you ever see her again?

Well we just walked off separate ways and didn’t say another thing to each other. I saw her at the party again but she ignored me and I ignored her. Good times but also traumatic. Wow.

Moral of the story: never drink mud shake.

*Names have been changed.

