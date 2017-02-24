Behind the Scenes of 90s Nostalgia Trip ‘As You Are’

This article originally appeared on VICE US.

A few years back, I was asked to style As You Are, Miles Joris-Peyrafitte’s new film about young people exploring their sexuality and finding themselves. Set in the early 90s, it stars Owen Campbell, Charlie Heaton, and Amandla Stenberg. The teenage love story was shot in the autumn months on the Hudson River in Upstate New York.

I’ve spent much of my career working in and around New York City, so getting the chance to retreat to a small town during one of the most beautiful parts of the year to work on my first big film was an incredible opportunity. We set up shop in this beautiful Victorian house, that served as the sleeping quarters for the crew and also housed the film’s art and wardrobe departments. Working, living, eating, and sleeping together in the middle of nowhere really helped us bond. We cooked meals together, helped one another solidify ideas about characteristics of the cast, and had fun when it was time to wind down. We were all in it together, and thats what made it so magical.

It was only natural for me to capture the experience in photographs, which you can see below. I tried to take as many pictures as I could so that I could remember every step of the journey. Looking back at these photos, I know shooting As You Are will always hold a special place in my heart, because of the magical moments shared I with the crew and cast.

