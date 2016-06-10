Behind the Scenes of the Pageant that Turns People into Living Art

If you’ve seen Arrested Development, you’ll already know how Pageant of the Masters works: Actors are cast to recreate the characters in famous works of art, and a team of about 500 costumers, makeup artists, and set designers collaborate to make the scene as true to the original artwork as possible. There are more than 50 “living pictures” in the show, enhanced by a full orchestra and live narration. This year’s theme, “Partners,” highlights art created by husbands and wives, artists and models, painters and their patrons. It features recreations of paintings like Gerolamo Induno’s “The Kiss on the Hand” and David Hockney’s “American Collectors.”

Here, we take you behind the scenes of the show before it opens to the public next month.

Pageant of the Masters runs from July 5 to August 31 in Laguna Beach, California.

