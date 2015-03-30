Being Gay is Beautiful in Madrid

Based on the news cycle, you’d think LGBT people all lived in a sparkly version of hell. It’s true that in many ways, being queer can suck, but besides dealing with a whole lot of crap, LGBT people are living beautiful, diverse lives in a variety of cities across the world. Our photo column “Being Gay Is Beautiful in…” explores this idea, showcasing photos of a different city’s LGBT community every week to display how being queer is fucking awesome.

This week, photographer Zak Krevitt takes us to Madrid, Spain, where he was visiting for the opening of a group show his work was included in. Luckily, one of the owners of the gallery where the show was held took Zak out on the town.

“Adrian is the co-owner of the gallery Combustion Espontanea in which I was exhibiting in the group show 7 on Main Street, my reason for being in Madrid,” Krevitt told VICE. “He was the leader of a pack of very fun boys who took me out to Stardust Club, where most of these photos were taken. They’re a tight knit group, very passionate about beauty and art and life.”

The plein air portraits above were taken in a park outside the city center called Casa de Campo. “I wasn’t sure but the park felt very cruisey,” Krevitt guessed. “There were several men wandering about alone with intensity in their eyes. These two boys, Will and Darius, were hanging out on this churned up dirt road in the park when I found them.”

See more photos by Zak Krevitt on his website.