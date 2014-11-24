Being Gay Is Beautiful in Saint Louis

​

To celebrate LGBT communities, we’re creating a new photo column called “Being Gay Is Beautiful in…” A few times a month, the column will showcase photos of a different city’s LGBT community, displaying how being queer is fucking awesome.

Our first installment of the column takes us to Saint Louis, Missouri. Jos​hua B​arton is a writer and journalist who focuses on queer life in the city, and we liked that her photos show many facets of her personal life, as well as a scene that includes beautiful drag queens, oversize jock straps, and some pretty outlandish piercings.​ “The photos featured here are pieces of evidence,” Josh told us. “They prove that my city is one where queer and trans-people of color thrive, where sex is still dirty and delicious and dangerous, and where we summon the ghosts of children dead and gone.”

​

​

Joshua Barton is a writer, artist, journalist, and photographer documenting queer life and love in Saint Louis, Missouri. Follow her on ​Tumblr and ​Twitter.