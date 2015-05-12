Photos of Belgrade’s Immigrants and the Phones They Can’t Live Without

This article originally appeared on VICE Serbia

Thousands of immigrants from Asia and Africa pass through Belgrade every day, on their way to what they hope will be a better life in one of the more stable European countries – like Germany or the United Kingdom.

Their stories are tragic, sad and often unbelievable. Hanging around Belgrade’s Central Park alone or with their families, often hopeful but sometimes hopeless, there is one thing they all have in common – they never stop starring at their mobile phones. The phones help them keep in touch with their families and friends back home, as well as local contacts that will prove key to their travelling on. Sometimes though, they just need those phones to play Candy Crush Saga.

Photographer Aleksandra Ajdukovic spent a day in Belgrade’s Central Park getting to know these tired and bored-looking travellers, who spent their days waiting for a sign that it’s okay to travel on.