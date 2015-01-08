Belle And Sebastian’s “The Cat With The Cream” Will Make You Want To Cuddle Something

If you can genuinely call yourself a lover of indie music, then there is no doubt that you love Belle and Sebastian. Even if you’re not a lover of indie music, and only choose to fuck with it every once in a while, you probably are OK with Belle and Sebastian. I mean, come on, it’s Belle and Sebastian. Bro, have you even seen Juno? The band are set to release their new record on January 19th called Girls In Peacetime Want To Dance, which is a particularly personal album title because I am a girl in a time of peace and I want to dance (eh, twirl?) to their new track that they just released titled “The Cat With The Cream.”

The only way to describe this song is that its Belle and Sebastian at their finest, their twee-est, and it makes us want to go home and order greasy food and cuddle something or someone in this time of polar freeze.

Videos by VICE

Follow Noisey on Twitter.