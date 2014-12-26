Merry Christmas, Here’s Detail’s Remix of Beyoncé’s “7/11,” Featuring French Montana

When you said you wanted a white Christmas, you meant one soundtracked by Coke Boy French Montana, right (cocaine is a white powder, like snow)? And you wanted to listen to Beyoncé because it’s Christmas and you should be living your best life. Anyway, Detail, who co-produced “7/11,” offers his own special Christmas remix, which is actually a remix in that it sounds completely different from the original and features French Montana floating over the top of it echoing the phrase “fresher than you” and also “fold it like a napkin baby.” It is wonderful. It’s basically a new Christmas carol. Put it on your family’s gramophone and celebrate because you’re done listening to Bing Crosby for the year. Check it out below: