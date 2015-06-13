Watch Big Sean’s Documentary About the Making of ‘Dark Sky Paradise’

You ever listen to a Big Sean verse and think to yourself “Now here is something someone labored over for days”? No, right? It’s like they come together as you listen to them. Wrong. The Detroit MC takes us inside the making of his Billboard chart topping third album Dark Sky Paradise today with a short documentary filmed and directed by Sean’s artist relations manager Zeno Jones. You can check out the creation of the home studio where the album was recorded, watch Sean try to figure out what to rhyme with “I got a million dollar bitch with a billion dollar pussy” on “Stay Down” and piece together the showy double-time rap on “Paradise (Extended),” watch Travi$ $cott call for an audience with Def Jam CEO Steve Bartels and catch appearances from Jhené Aiko, John Legend, DJ Khaled and Diddy. Dark Sky Paradise was a leap ahead in Sean’s artistry, and this is a reminder that evolution is always a product of sweat and stress. Watch the “Dark Sky Paradise” documentary below.