Oh Gawd, Two Big Sean Tracks Surfaced Overnight, One of Which Features Kanye West and John Legend

Big Sean’s new album Dark Sky Paradise is out a week from today. And… um… we’re weirdly excited about it? Seriously. We’re not kidding. Sure, Big Sean hasn’t had the best reputation around those of us in the bloggin’ biz and it’s really fun to make quips that are at the expense of the way this guy says “OH GAWD,” but, dang, every track that we’ve heard from the album slaps. Overnight, two more tracks surfaced. One is called “Win Some Lose Some,” and the other is called “One Man Can Change the World,” which features Kanye West and John Legend. Both tracks are introspective and will prepare you for accepting the stark reality that your three-day weekend is over, it will never stop snowing, and we’re all eventually going to die. Turn up! Stream both below: