Judge Sets Bill Cosby Trial Date for June

Cosby arriving at the courthouse last July. Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

During a hearing on Tuesday, a Philadelphia judge set the trial date for Bill Cosby for June 5 for the alleged drugging and sexual assault of Andrea Constand, as reported by NBC News, among other outlets.

At the hearing, prosecutors filed a motion asking the judge for permission to call 13 of the nearly 50 women who have accused Cosby of sexual assault as witnesses. Though the 79-year-old comedian isn’t being charged for any of the other incidents (many fall outside the statute of limitations), the prosecution wants to include the other women’s testimonies as what’s known as “prior bad acts” evidence.

Cosby’s attorneys will fight to keep them from testifying and also filed motions asking the judge to keep a couple pieces of evidence from the courtroom: a call between Cosby and Constand’s mother in which he admits to performing “digital penetration” on her daughter and giving her pills, which the mother secretly recorded, and a deposition that had Cosby admitting he gave women Quaaludes.

Cosby continues to maintain his innocence.

