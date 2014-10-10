Black Rivers – “Voyager 1”

The two brothers in Doves – Jez and Andy Williams – have formed a new band. They’re called Black Rivers, they’ve recieved props from the likes of NME and Q, and things are going to pick up even more momentum with the release of new track “Voyager 1”.

“The similarity with Doves is that each track has its own microclimate,” says Jez. “That’s part of who we are. We must have a low attention span. Sometimes, tracks arrive as a reaction to others. You do one thing and you want to do something completely different.”

The track treads upon familiar territories – which, if anything, is comforting. The visuals are premiering above, featuring some gorgeous animation and direction by Alden Volney (Riff Raff Films).

“Voyager 1” is released on October 27th.

