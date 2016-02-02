Black Graduates Officially Earn Less Than Their White Counterparts

Some people in an office (Photo via)

Black workers with degrees are still earning a quarter less than their white counterparts, according to new information released by the national Trade Union Centre (TUC) today.

According to official statistics, a black graduate will earn an average of £14.33 [€18.83] an hour, while a white person with a degree will earn £18.63 [€24.49], almost a fiver more per hour.

According to the TUC, the pay gap between white and black workers is widest at degree level. At A-Level, black people typically earn 14.3 percent less, and with the percentage dropping to 11.4 at GCSE level.

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: “These are very worrying findings. Black and Asian people face a massive pay gap, even if they have a degree. This is not about education, but about the systemic disadvantages ethnic minority workers face in the UK. The harsh reality is that at any level of education, black and Asian workers are getting paid less than their white counterparts. Even today race still plays a huge role in determining pay.”