Bobby Shmurda Charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Reckless Endangerment, Weapons, Faces Eight to 25 Years if Convicted

Bobby Schmurda, a US rapper responsible for one of this year’s biggest breakout tracks (“Hot Nigga”), was indicted in an American courtroom yesterday alongside fourteen other members of the New York GS9 Crip gang. Shmurda, real name Ackquille Pollard, was charged with various crimes including murder, assault, three weapons charges, and drug trafficking. He plead “not guilty.” [Correction: Members of GS9 were directly charged with murder, while Shmurda was charged with reckless endangerment, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, conspiracy to commit murder in the second degree, and one count of criminally using drug paraphernalia.]

The bail for Pollard was set at $2 million (almost £1.3 million), with options for an insurance company bond or cash.

“It’s entertainment; do you know what I mean? Is it my cup of tea? I love my rap music but I am tired of defending it, you know what I mean?” Shmurda’s attorney, Howard Greenburg told press after the hearing. “In the old days, you could defend why rap is art and you have people say it’s trash.”

His attorney went on to say that Epic Records is behind Shmurda 100% and expects he will be able to travel if the bail is paid.

Pollard, along with 13 others, were arrested at Quad Studios in Midtown New York on December 17, when police raided the space in which GS9 was working. One weapon was found on Pollard, and another automatic weapon was found in a duffle bag. The state claims to have evidence that Pollard orchestrated, and was involved in, attempted murders of rival gang members, and claims to have recordings in which Pollard stated he was in possession of guns.

On December 8, Pollard was pulled over. Crack cocaine as well as marijuana were found in in his vehicle.

Other charges, meanwhile, stem from an earlier incident in which Pollard attempted to shoot his brother, Jarvis, following an argument. The bullet went over his brother’s head and went through the window of a nearby barbershop.

If convicted, the Epic Records recording artist faces eight to 25 years in prison.

