Attack at Free Speech Event in Copenhagen Leaves One Dead, Three Wounded

Photo by Mathias Arvedsen

A 40-year old man was shot dead and at least three police officers were wounded when two gunmen opened fire on a cafe in Copenhagen today. The cafe was hosting a debate on blasphemy and free speech called Art, Blasphemy, and the Freedom of Expression. The unidentified attackers are still at large. Those present at the forum included the event’s organizer, Lars Vilks—a critic of Islam who has drawn several caricatures of the prophet Muhammed—and the French ambassador to Denmark, François Zimeray. Neither were injured.

The attack happened just before 4 PM GMT, about 15 minutes after the debate started. The gunmen fired several rounds of shots, using what is being described as a high-caliber automatic weapon. In an interview with the Danish Broadcasting Service (DR), eyewitness Pelle Vedel says that Lars Vilks was quickly taken to safety by police.

The attackers escaped in a black Volkswagen Polo. It has now been found on Borgervænget at Østerbro according to DR. A large manhunt for the attackers is underway.

According to several Danish media outlets, Vilks wanted to continue the meeting despite the attack. This didn’t happen, and police quickly escorted the 50 attendees away from the area in a bus.

Vilks is a well-known character in Denmark, and is protected by the Danish intelligence agency PET, who were also present during the meeting.

According to DR.DK, the PET views the attack as planned, and believe it to be an act of terrorism. Copenhagen police also consider it a terror attack, and are investigating it as such. Currently the police suspect at least two attackers were involved.

Update: A separate shooting has occurred in Copenhagen at a synagogue. One person was shot in the head and two police officers were injured. For more, go to VICE News.