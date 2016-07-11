The Grins, Feather Boas and Fetish Leather of Bristol’s Pride Parade

You wouldn’t expect anything less from Bristol than an all-out smiley and colourful display at Pride. It’s sort of their thing, that combination of West Country cheer and the type of hippie-dippie tolerance that pushed people to fight against Tesco’s aggressive expansion in the Stokes Croft neighbourhood back in 2011. With that inevitably come those woven hemp trousers and a few white people with badly maintained dreadlocks, but you can’t win them all.

On Saturday, Bristol brought out its rainbow flags for a Pride parade that wound its way from Castle Park, around the city centre’s Cabot Circus and over to the Harbourside. We sent photographer Álvaro Martínez García down, to take in the face paint, slick all-leather outfits and rainbow scarf-wearing dogs. Here’s what he saw.

