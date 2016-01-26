Brooklyn Guy Lists Igloo on Airbnb for €185, Which Almost Seems Reasonable



Images via Imgur

It’s no secret that living, visiting, and even breathing in the vicinity of the New York City Metropolitan Area can make your bank account question its very right to exist. There are entire websites dedicated to shaming the numerous real estate listings of dilapidated ratholes that apparently someone along the way thought fit for human dwelling in the city’s buroughs. During the massive snowstorm that hit the east coast of the US this weekend, the price gouging was no less chill—someone had the audacity to try and rent out a goddamn igloo on Airbnb.



The igloo, named “Boutique Winter Igloo for 2” was located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn and was up for $200 [€185] per night. The listing was pulled down after six hours.

Videos by VICE

“Dripping with ingenuity and alt-lifestyle aura lays the Snowpocalypse of 2016’s most desirable getaway,” read the description. “Hand-crafted, and built using only natural elements—we’re offering the experience of a lifetime in this chic dome-style bungalow for you and bae.”

For interior photos, the Airbnb listing showed the floor of the igloo covered in blankets accompanied by a few of plastic-encased pillows and a single, small round window cut into the side of the snow structure.

Other amenities boasted in the igloo listing: air conditioning, shampoo, washer, and dryer. The host, Patrick, even claimed that dwelling, completely made of snow, had a bathroom, though no such room was pictured on the ad.

While the listing was a probably a joke—or, at least, we hope it was—$200 [€185] is actually a pretty good deal considering the average cost of a hotel room in Brooklyn, provided you don’t mind freezing your ass off.

Follow Allison Elkin on Twitter.