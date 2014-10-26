Busy Signal Turns the Dial to Maximum Heat and Remixes Jungle’s “Busy Earnin’”

You should already know about Busy Signal. Not only has he created some of the best dancehall songs known to man, chances are you’ve unconsciously heard his voice blaring from behind the PA at a summertime festival set.

JUNGLE sit in a similar area to Busy Signal. Not because they make dancehall music, but because their music is similarly heated, colourful, and works best with weather that requires a copious dose of sunscreen. Seemingly not content with the balmy original, Busy Signal has refixed up JUNGLE’s “Busy Earnin’”, turning the temperature dial clockwise and increasing the heat. Take a listen below.